If a proposed calendar is approved, the first day of school for Wichita students would be Aug. 15 – more than a week earlier than last year’s start.
If a proposed calendar is approved, the first day of school for Wichita students would be Aug. 15 – more than a week earlier than last year’s start. File photo
If a proposed calendar is approved, the first day of school for Wichita students would be Aug. 15 – more than a week earlier than last year’s start. File photo

Education

Summer could get even shorter under Wichita school proposal

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

February 12, 2018 10:37 AM

Wichita schools would return to shorter school days and a longer school year if district leaders approve a proposed calendar Monday.

The proposed 2018-19 calendar features 173 school days – 15 more than the previous two years. If approved, the first day of school for Wichita students would be Aug. 15.

The Wichita district altered its academic calendar two years ago as part of a $3 million budget cut, trimming 15 days from the calendar and adding 30 minutes to each school day.

Many families said the transition was more challenging than expected, particularly for young children. In an online survey conducted by the district, three-fourths of students responding to the survey agreed with the statement that “staying awake at the end of the day is a concern.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The proposed calendar, which school board members will consider Monday, has the same number of in-service days, nonteaching duty days and conference release days as previous calendars.

Most children would start classes on Aug. 15. Sixth- and ninth-graders would attend orientation on Aug. 14.

Winter break for students would be Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Teachers would have a nonteaching duty day Dec. 19 and an in-service day Jan. 2.

The last day of school would be May 23, 2019.

Returning to the previous calendar would do away with a week-long fall break around Thanksgiving. Under the proposed calendar, Wichita students would be off Nov. 21-23.

More Videos

Downtown buildings may become a school 1:25

Downtown buildings may become a school

Pause
Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State 0:44

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment 0:58

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment

Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks? 1:25

Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks?

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 1:58

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

Kansas students start project to spread kindness 2:40

Kansas students start project to spread kindness

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 3:09

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

Members of Real Men, Real Heroes, a mentoring organization, applauded for Gordon Parks Academy students as they walk into school for their first day on Aug. 23, 2017. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Downtown buildings may become a school 1:25

Downtown buildings may become a school

Pause
Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State 0:44

Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment 0:58

Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment

Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks? 1:25

Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks?

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area 1:58

What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

Kansas students start project to spread kindness 2:40

Kansas students start project to spread kindness

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits 1:57

Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song 3:09

Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 1:26

Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft

Downtown buildings may become a school

View More Video