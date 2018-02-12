Summer could get even shorter under Wichita school proposal

Wichita schools would return to shorter school days and a longer school year if district leaders approve a proposed calendar Monday.
The proposed 2018-19 calendar features 173 school days – 15 more than the previous two years. If approved, the first day of school for Wichita students would be Aug. 15.
The Wichita district altered its academic calendar two years ago as part of a $3 million budget cut, trimming 15 days from the calendar and adding 30 minutes to each school day.
Many families said the transition was more challenging than expected, particularly for young children. In an online survey conducted by the district, three-fourths of students responding to the survey agreed with the statement that “staying awake at the end of the day is a concern.”
The proposed calendar, which school board members will consider Monday, has the same number of in-service days, nonteaching duty days and conference release days as previous calendars.
Most children would start classes on Aug. 15. Sixth- and ninth-graders would attend orientation on Aug. 14.
Winter break for students would be Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Teachers would have a nonteaching duty day Dec. 19 and an in-service day Jan. 2.
The last day of school would be May 23, 2019.
Returning to the previous calendar would do away with a week-long fall break around Thanksgiving. Under the proposed calendar, Wichita students would be off Nov. 21-23.
