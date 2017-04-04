Wichita schools could change start and end times next year

Wichita district leaders may consider changing the start and end times of the school day in an effort to dismiss elementary school students earlier next year, officials said.
According to an announcement posted on the district’s website Tuesday, feedback from an online survey about the school calendar showed that a majority of elementary school teachers and families don’t like this year’s schedule, which ends at 4:40 p.m. for most elementary students.
The Wichita school board plans to discuss the calendar at its meeting Monday.
The Wichita district, as part of a $3 million budget cut last year, added 30 minutes to each school day and trimmed 15 days from the academic calendar.
More than 14,000 people responded to the district’s survey, officials said in the news release.
Slightly more than half of all respondents – 54 percent – said they favored keeping this year’s school calendar as-is next year.
Among elementary school employees and parents, however, a majority expressed concern about the longer school day, and many suggested modifying start and end times, the news release said.
Of the survey respondents, 63 percent of employees, 54 percent of parents and 47 percent of students said the longer day has not had a positive impact. Only 46 percent of elementary teachers favored keeping this year’s school calendar.
Asked about benefits of the revised school calendar, survey respondents said the $3 million in budget savings, extended breaks at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and an additional recess period for elementary students were the primary advantages.
“It’s unfortunate that finance and budget is driving this train,” said Superintendent John Allison in the news release.
“Our district has made cuts to our operating budget year after year, and we are uncertain what the result of the current legislative session will be in light of the Kansas Supreme Court ruling earlier this school year,” he said.
“We will be thoughtful and deliberate in our considerations based on feedback, then we will make what is sure to be a difficult recommendation that allows our district to move forward with preparations for the 2017-18 school year including development of a balanced budget, creation of building master calendars, parent notification and other beginning-of-year plans.”
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments