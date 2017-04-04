Wichita schools could change start and end times next year

1:16 Meet the new Wichita schools superintendent Pause

1:10 Wichita classrooms try flexible seating

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

1:08 Man fatally shot in his car

0:35 Time-lapse of Tar Heel fans celebrating North Carolina's national championship

1:03 U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye