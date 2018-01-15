Wichita, surrounding districts cancel Tuesday classes, as does Wichita State

More Videos 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children Pause 0:30 Three employees injured in fire at truck maintenance facility 1:25 The story behind WSU’s Samajae Haynes-Jones and his short shorts 0:46 Historic Wolf Hotel 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 1:15 Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:03 Maize earns statement win against talented Southeast side 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:15 Kansas State coach Bruce Weber speaks about loss to Kansas, criticizes officials Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frostbite and how to prevent it Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service. Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service; Leah Becerra, curator

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service; Leah Becerra, curator