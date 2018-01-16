Tuesday’s snow day for Wichita students won’t mean an extra day of school in May, district officials said.
Tuesday’s snow day for Wichita students won’t mean an extra day of school in May, district officials said. Courtesy photo
Tuesday’s snow day for Wichita students won’t mean an extra day of school in May, district officials said. Courtesy photo

Education

Will Wichita students have to make up Tuesday’s snow day?

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

January 16, 2018 09:12 AM

There’s more good news for Wichita students enjoying Tuesday’s snow day:

The cancellation will not mean an extra day of school in May.

Related story: Home with the kids but sick of TV? Here are 14 ideas for snow day fun

 

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

District officials say Tuesday’s closure due to inclement weather will not require adding a make-up day at the end of the year, despite a shortened school calendar that leaves less wiggle room for snow days.

“One day will not cause us to be concerned about the academic calendar,” spokeswoman Wendy Johnson said in an e-mail.

“Should we need to consider additional days down the road, we will need to be thoughtful about the number of hours required by the state. … We will evaluate where we’re at and determine what considerations may need to be made going forward should we have additional weather cancellation dates.”

Wichita cut 15 days from its calendar two years ago, a move intended to trim about $3 million from the district’s budget.

The last day of school for students is May 16, but this year’s calendar includes “possible make-up days due to inclement weather” from May 18-22.

More Videos

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles 0:42

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

Pause
Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game 0:16

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:57

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes 1:20

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:15

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands' 4:06

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands'

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

  • Frostbite and how to prevent it

    Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service; Leah Becerra, curator

More Videos

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles 0:42

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

Pause
Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game 0:16

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:57

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes 1:20

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:15

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands' 4:06

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands'

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

  • I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

    Early morning snow and freezing rain turned I-235 on the west side into a skating rink with numerous cars in ditches and overturned during rush hour. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Jan. 15, 2018)

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

Early morning snow and freezing rain turned I-235 on the west side into a skating rink with numerous cars in ditches and overturned during rush hour. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Jan. 15, 2018)

brader@wichitaeagle.com

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles 0:42

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

Pause
Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:33

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game 0:16

Man seen shoving referee in youth basketball game

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 1:57

Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes 1:20

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:15

Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands' 4:06

James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands'

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

  • Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

    The sudden closing of Parker School Uniforms in Wichita has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

View More Video