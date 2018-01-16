Will Wichita students have to make up Tuesday’s snow day?

There’s more good news for Wichita students enjoying Tuesday’s snow day:
The cancellation will not mean an extra day of school in May.
District officials say Tuesday’s closure due to inclement weather will not require adding a make-up day at the end of the year, despite a shortened school calendar that leaves less wiggle room for snow days.
“One day will not cause us to be concerned about the academic calendar,” spokeswoman Wendy Johnson said in an e-mail.
“Should we need to consider additional days down the road, we will need to be thoughtful about the number of hours required by the state. … We will evaluate where we’re at and determine what considerations may need to be made going forward should we have additional weather cancellation dates.”
Wichita cut 15 days from its calendar two years ago, a move intended to trim about $3 million from the district’s budget.
The last day of school for students is May 16, but this year’s calendar includes “possible make-up days due to inclement weather” from May 18-22.
Suzanne Perez Tobias
