Wichita district names new director of public affairs and special projects

Wichita district names new executive director of public affairs, special projectsTerrell Davis, principal at Truesdell Middle School in Wichita, has been named executive director of public affairs and special projects for the Wichita district.
Davis will replace Diane Gjerstad, the district’s lobbyist, who retired last month after 24 years with the district.
Gjerstad’s position was restructured, according to an announcement on the school district’s website. Davis will “be a legislative liaison and resource, as well as take on special projects” for the district, the announcement said.
Victoria Manning, principal at Pleasant Valley Middle School, will become principal at Truesdell. Walter Givens, assistant principal at Northwest High School, will become principal at Pleasant Valley.
In May, the Wichita district announced other leadership changes for the 2017-18 school year, including new principals at more than a dozen schools.
