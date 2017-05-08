Wichita district announces leadership changes at schools

The Wichita school district has announced leadership changes for the 2017-18 school year, including new principals at more than a dozen schools.
▪ Susan Rosell, principal at Dodge Elementary, will be principal at Bostic Traditional Magnet Elementary, replacing Jane Walker, who is retiring.
▪ Donna Simpson, principal at Payne Elementary, will be principal at Harry Street Elementary, replacing Julie Bettis, who is retiring.
▪ Ben Myrick, assistant principal at North High, will be principal at Colvin Elementary, replacing Michele Ingenthron, who was named assistant superintendent of elementary schools.
▪ Anne Clemens, principal at Hyde Elementary, will be principal at Minneha Elementary, replacing Chris Wendt, who was named executive director of elementary schools.
▪ Lynn DuVall, principal at Anderson Elementary, will be principal at Jackson Elementary.
▪ Kamiel Evans, principal at Jackson, will be principal at Jefferson Elementary.
▪ Janice Wilson, principal at Jefferson, will be principal at Woodman Elementary.
▪ Jeanna Hernandez, principal at Park Elementary, will be principal at Lawrence Elementary.
▪ Michelle Cuda, principal at Woodland Elementary, will be principal at Dodge.
▪ Nicki Vossman, principal at Woodman, will be principal at Anderson.
▪ Kristi Franks, assistant principal at Cessna Elementary, will be principal at Park.
▪ Tina Young, assistant principal at White Elementary, will be principal at Payne.
▪ Jeanie Ybarra Watkins, assistant principal at Gammon Elementary, will be principal at Woodland.
▪ Jamie Cole, assistant principal at Minneha, will be principal at Hyde.
▪ Cindy Chrisman, interim principal at McCollom, will be principal at McCollom, replacing Shane Walck, who left the district.
▪ Alison Renner, interim principal at Riverside, will be principal at Riverside, replacing Brandi Flisram, who left the district.
▪ Ben Mitchell, employee relations and training director, will be principal at Brooks Magnet Middle School, replacing Renee Erickson, who is retiring.
▪ Leslianne Craft, assistant principal at Marshall Middle School, will be principal at Stucky Middle School. She will replace Jennifer Sinclair, who has elected to return to the classroom and teach at West High.
