Wichita State students start petition to oppose YMCA, fee hike

Some Wichita State University students are gathering signatures to oppose a proposed on-campus YMCA and the student fee increase that would pay for it.

The university’s administration and the Greater Wichita YMCA want the 60,000-square-foot building – which would include workout facilities, a day care center and university wellness services such as a counseling and testing department – on the new Innovation Campus.

Last week, WSU’s student senate narrowly voted to support a $90 to $100 increase in health and wellness fees each semester to pay for the wellness center. That was a reversal from the previous student government, which rejected a similar proposal in March.

Administrators and students who support the YMCA and wellness center proposal say it will boost critical on-campus services and attract prospective students to WSU.

But other students say the administration has forced the idea on the student body on a rushed timetable.

“Student concerns weren’t being heard,” said Tracia Banuelos, a student who helped set up the petition. “This is the best way to show that the large majority of the campus is opposed to the YMCA and the student fee increase.”

She said the proposal would financially hurt many students, particularly low-income students.

Sandra Carlo, a sophomore who served in the previous student government, said student concerns about the fee hike haven’t been addressed.

She said many students feel the on-campus Heskett Center is already sufficient for recreation.

“It’s still a very large amount of money to pay for something students already have access to,” Carlo said.

Signatures will be sent to the Kansas Board of Regents, which will be ultimately responsible for approving any change in student fees.

WSU proposed a $95-per-semester health and wellness fee in a plan submitted to the regents this week. That’s for an undergraduate student taking 15 credit hours.

Lou Heldman, the vice president for strategic communications, said the proposed fee structure is “based on different tiers depending on how many credit hours people were taking.”

“We have already addressed student concerns, and we’ll continue listening to students as these plans are developed,” Heldman said.

Banuelos said petitioners also would send comments that students submit about why they oppose the YMCA.

She said they had gathered about 700 signatures by late Monday afternoon.

“We’re just trying to reach as many students as possible,” she said.