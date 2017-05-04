New WSU Student Senate reverses course on YMCA fee

Wichita State University’s student government voted to support a student fee increase to bring a new YMCA and wellness center to campus.
A resolution before the Student Government Association, or SGA, Wednesday night announced support for a $90 to $100 increase in student fees per semester to fund the wellness center and the costs of operating a YMCA on the Innovation Campus.
Senators voted in favor of the resolution by a 23-16 margin after more than three hours of discussion and debate. Two senators abstained.
The 60,000-square-foot building would include workout facilities, a day care center and university wellness services like a counseling and testing department.
“The project will help us add to a student’s experience at WSU,” said Maureen Dasey-Morales, WSU’s associate vice president for wellness services.
Supportive senators said the resolution would boost critical services on campus and attract prospective students to WSU.
“We are too focused on the YMCA aspect of it…We’re focusing on recreation when this is about so much more,” said Alexander Vulgamore. “We have an opportunity here to now build a state-of-the-art facility that will contribute to the wellness and livelihood of students here and students of the future.”
We have an opportunity here to now to build a state-of-the-art facility that will contribute to the wellness and livelihood of students here and students of the future.
Wichita State student senator Andrew Vulgamore
Senators who voted against the resolution said the proposal felt rushed and that a student fee increase would hurt international and low-income students.
“A YMCA would be good to have but not at this cost,” Kyler Sanders said. “Not at the cost of turning away potential students who cannot afford these price increases.”
“We have to make sure that this is hammered-out and well-planned,” Zubair Khan added.
Administrators are also considering basing the structure of student fees off of headcount, instead of by credit hours.
Any fee change, part of WSU’s annual budget, would need to be greenlit by university president John Bardo and, ultimately, by the Kansas Board of Regents.
Teri Hall, the university’s vice president of students affairs, said the timing of the vote meant the Kansas Board of Regents could consider proposed fee changes for next school year this June.
“It brings more equity in how fees are assessed on campus,” Hall said of the proposed fee structure based on headcount.
Between the new structure and additional fees tied to wellness and intercollegiate athletics, most students would see about a 3 percent increase in fees.
“It makes the overall increase very, very small,” Hall said.
In March, the 59th session of WSU’s Student Government Association rejected a $7.75 per credit hour student fee increase to help pay for the YMCA. The proposal was one of several issues that deeply divided the administration and former SGA leaders like Joseph Shepard and Taben Azad.
We need to truly find a way to address (the) main campus first before building a YMCA on the Innovation Campus.
Wichita State student and former SGA vice president Taben Azad
“The SGA’s voice was ignored in March,” Azad told senators. “We need to truly find a way to address (the) main campus first before building a YMCA on the Innovation Campus.”
It’s now the 60th SGA session following student elections in April.
New student body president Paige Hungate supported the resolution, saying the existing recreation facility, the Heskett Center, would not experience job losses and that more student input was gathered over the last two months.
“It is a different proposal and a lot of the big concerns were addressed,” Hungate said of Wednesday’s resolution.
Hundgate said after the meeting it was important to consider the YMCA fee with the new proposed fee structure based on headcount.
“People were saying ‘Hey, I’m taking 18 hours and I’m going to have to pay $140 to use a facility while somebody taking three (hours) will pay 20 bucks,” she said.
“Those conservations and those difficulties sparked this idea.”
It was the final SGA meeting of the WSU school year.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments