YMCA planning new site at Innovation Campus

Wichita State University and the Greater Wichita YMCA said Wednesday that they are in advanced discussions to build a new YMCA on the Innovation Campus to serve the university’s students, according to a WSU news release.
The 60,000-square-foot facility being discussed would include workout facilities, student health and wellness services and a drop-in daycare center. WSU students would automatically be members of the facility as well as the other nine YMCAs in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.
The YMCA would design, build and maintain the facility, as well as operate the fitness and daycare centers. Operating costs would primarily come from student fees assessed per credit hour. The overall cost to students would be significantly lower than an existing standard Y membership, according to the university. Faculty and staff could also join, or use the new facility with their existing Y membership.
The WSU would contribute $5 million to construction costs. The university would operate the wellness center, including student health services and counseling.
If the plan is approved, the new facilities would open in about 18 to 24 months. It would be located at the northwest corner of Innovation Campus, where Perimeter Road meets Mike Oatman Drive, south of Eck Stadium.
During the construction period, all students would have access to all existing Y facilities. The closest current Ys are at 3300 N. Woodlawn and 9333 E. Douglas.
The new facility expands recreation options, rather than replace WSU’s existing Heskett campus recreation center.
“The Heskett campus recreation center was built in 1983,” Teri Hall, WSU vice president for student affairs said in the release, “and while we are very proud of the programs and services the Campus Recreation staff have developed, the current facility doesn’t meet the expectations of today’s students.
“Intramurals, sport clubs, aquatics and the crew team will still have a home in the Heskett Center,” Hall said. “We expect the Campus Rec staff will create additional initiatives to engage students there.”
