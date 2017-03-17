First day of school? Holiday break? No dates yet for Wichita students

Wondering when Wichita students will start school in August?
Making holiday plans and need the dates for Thanksgiving or winter break?
You’ll have to wait a bit longer.
The Wichita school board has yet to approve next year’s calendar, in part because officials still have to decide whether to continue a cost-cutting measure that made school days longer.
“The uncertainty of school funding from the state … along with carefully going through all the feedback from the school calendar survey, are reasons for the delay,” said district spokeswoman Susan Arensman.
“There are budget implications with deciding next year’s calendar.”
Wichita school district officials said they will have to cut $8.2 million from next year’s budget to keep up with rising costs amid flat funding from the state.
The school board usually approves a calendar for the upcoming school year in January or February. Six years ago, the calendar for the the 2011-12 school year wasn’t approved until late April because of budget challenges that year.
Last year, the board set its 2016-17 calendar in February but revised it in June to cut 15 instructional days. That switch – going from 173 school days to 158 – saved an estimated $3 million in transportation, utilities and other areas, officials said.
But it proved controversial. Some parents, teachers and others have said the transition has been more challenging than expected and that the elementary school day, which ends at 4:40 p.m., is too long for young children. Last fall, a focus group of high school students said the revised calendar has meant more homework, less free time and a more frantic pace in many classes.
Others have said they like starting school later in August and having longer breaks over Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In coming weeks, Wichita district officials will review the results of an online survey about the new calendar. A committee charged with crafting the calendar will meet March 29.
The school board’s next meeting is April 10.
Several suburban school districts, including Andover, Derby, Goddard, Maize and Valley Center, have approved their 2017-18 school calendars. Some districts pass calendars well in advance – Andover has already posted its 2018-19 calendar – with the caveat that they’re subject to change depending on board action.
