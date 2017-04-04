Wichita school board largely followed transparency law, ruling says

1:03 U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise Pause

1:08 Man fatally shot in his car

7:30 Wichita State introduces Keitha Adams as women's basketball coach

1:51 Dandales is closing, but for how long?

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

2:31 Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke