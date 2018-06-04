Lucas' father tells Nancy Grace he's not defending girlfriend anymore

The father of Lucas Hernandez said in an interview with Nancy Grace that he no longer believes or supports his former live-in girlfriend, who last month led a private investigator to where the 5-year-old boy's body was hidden beneath a culvert bridge.

Jonathan Hernandez's interview aired on Monday's episode of "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace." The episode is available in full on www.crimeonline.com.

Jonathan Hernandez has previously said that he supported Glass and would welcome her home if she were released from jail on a child endangerment charge related to her own 1-year-old daughter. Glass, whom police have called Lucas' stepmom, was arrested and booked for allegedly smoking three bowls of marijuana and then driving her daughter to a restaurant the day before she reported Lucas missing from their Wichita rental home on Feb. 17. Last month, a jury found her not guilty of that charge.

On May 24, Glass led David Marshburn, a private investigator from North Carolina hired by Jonathan's family, to a bridge in rural Harvey County where the boy's body had been hidden. The Sedgwick County District Attorney has called Glass a person of interest and witness in his disappearance.

Police arrested Glass on suspicion of lying to authorities after Lucas' body was recovered, but she has not been formally charged with any crime. Exactly how the boy died remains unclear. An autopsy and toxicology testing is pending.

Monday's Nancy Grace show is the third that's featured interviews related to Lucas in the past week. Last Wednesday and Thursday, Marshburn spoke candidly about how he persuaded Glass to take him to Lucas' body and what her demeanor was like during their conversations.

In a secret recording made by Marshburn that aired last week on the show, Glass says, "I did Lucas so wrong. I did him wrong." She didn't elaborate on that statement in the recording.