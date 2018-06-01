Lucas Hernandez's parents ask for privacy while they mourn, spokeswoman says

The parents of Lucas Hernandez, the 5-year-old Wichita boy whose body was recently found after he had been missing for more than three months, are asking for privacy, a spokeswoman said Friday afternoon.
Misty Cox, spokeswoman for Jonathan Hernandez and Jamie Taylor, gave a statement saying the family “has been overwhelmed” with requests for interviews and comments. “While the majority of it has come from good places and well wishes, which the family is so touched by and appreciative of, the intense scrutiny has made it difficult for them to grieve Lucas and prepare to say goodbye to him,” Cox said.
The parents and their families have appointed Cox to be their advocate “during this difficult time,” Cox said. Cox asked that anyone with questions or requests contact her at kansassearchteam@gmail.com or 580-284-5923.
“They only ask for some privacy while they plan Lucas’ memorial services,” she said. Although the parents plan to invite the public to attend the services, they “need this break in order to make that happen,” Cox said. “Otherwise, they may have to have a private service where they can grieve in peace,” she said.
“While we have all fallen in love with Lucas over the past three months and mourned his loss, remember their pain will last a lifetime,” Cox said. “The family is humbled and touched by the compassion and heartfelt condolences. Those messages are unfortunately being tainted by those that aren’t.”
Lucas’ father’s live-in girlfriend, Emily Glass, reported him missing from their south Wichita home on Feb. 17 while his father was away working. Then, last week, police said that Glass led a private investigator to Lucas’ remains under a bridge in a remote stretch of rural Harvey County. Glass was initially arrested on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and obstruction. But she has not been charged and has been released from jail while the investigation of Lucas’ death continues.
