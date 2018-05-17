Wichita indoor gun range, firearms training complex under foreclosure

Kansas' largest indoor gun range is under foreclosure.

Arkansas-based Simmons Bank says Thunderbird Tactical and its owners, Ryan and Jennifer Pennock, failed to make payments on more than $6.3 million in loans taken out to build the 27,000-square-foot complex at 28th and Greenwich. The bank filed foreclosure documents in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday demanding Thunderbird and the Pennocks immediately pay the principal balance of three loans in full plus late fees and interest — or risk losing the property.

The couple could also lose their home, an SUV, money in personal accounts and life insurance proceeds, because they were used to secure the loans.

The total amount due as of May 14 was $6,761,847.97, according to the foreclosure filing. That figure includes late fees and accrued interest.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Pennocks did not immediately return a phone message left with a man who answered Thunderbird Tactical's business number on Wednesday afternoon. No attorney is listed for them or Thunderbird Tactical in court records.

The Pennocks moved Thunderbird Tactical from the Delano neighborhood to its current location at 2831 N. Greenwich after embarking on a $5 million expansion project a few years ago.

The company bills itself on its website as the state's largest indoor gun range and the largest self-defense training academy. It has a 24-lane, climate-controlled shooting range; a full-tactical four-lane private range; training classrooms; and a 5,300-square-foot retail shop stocked with more than $1 million in guns and accessories, according to its website.

The Pennocks originally opened Thunderbird Tactical as a firearms supply shop on the corner of Second and Seneca in 2010.