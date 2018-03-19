Former college basketball player dead after shooting at Wichita bar

A man died after he was shot at a north Wichita bar early Sunday morning, police said.
Police were called to the Deuces Bar at 3105 N. Arkansas at around 2 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he went into surgery, but he died at around 8:15 a.m.
He was identified as Dwayne Brunson, 27, of Great Bend.
A former coach said that Brunson was from New York City and played basketball for a Queens high school before playing at the college level in Kansas.
Brunson was with two other people at the bar when some kind of altercation took place, Ojile said. Police do not know what the altercation was or what started it, but he said detectives think Brunson was involved.
During the altercation, someone inside the club shot a gun multiple times, Ojile said.
When the shots were fired, 30 to 40 people were inside the bar, Ojile said. When officers arrived, “there was less than a handful of people left,” he said.
Detectives are working to track down people who were there and are still conducting interviews. There were no surveillance cameras inside the bar, Ojile said.
“We’re getting very limited cooperation with the individuals we’ve talked to, so we really don’t have a lot of information,” Ojile said.
No other injuries were reported. It is not known if Brunson was the target of the shooting, Ojile said.
Coach Ron Naclerio from Cardozo High School in New York City tweeted that Dwayne Brunson was one of his star players who helped lead the team to the city league championship game in 2010 at Madison Square Garden. Brunson then played for Barton Community College and Fort Hays State University.
"It is with total heartbreak and utter devastation to announce that one of Cardozo's star players from 2010 Dwayne Brunson was murdered last night in Wichita, Kansas," Naclerio tweeted. "'Dr. Brunson,' as I called him was doing great! I'm more than devastated!"
Naclerio said that Brunson had a wife, Mallory, and two children.
Brunson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Queens, wore No. 31 at Cardozo, Barton and Fort Hays. His Fort Hays State men's basketball bio said he was selected to the All-MIAA First Team as a junior in 2013 and led the team in scoring and rebounding.
This is the ninth homicide of 2018 for the Wichita Police Department.
Officer Charley Davidson asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
