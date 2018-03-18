Man dies after shooting at Wichita bar, police say

A 27-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting at a Wichita bar, police said.
At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call at Dueces Bar in the 3100 block of North Arkansas.
When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, Officer Charley Davidson said in a release. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Witnesses told police a "disturbance" had occurred between several people before the shooting, Davidson said.
Police are still investigating.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407.
