City homicide tally at 7 after man killed leaving party, another while leaving store

Three weekend shootings left one man injured and two men dead, raising the city’s homicide tally to seven for the year. A man has been arrested in one of the homicides, but police are still searching for the people involved in the other shootings.
On Sunday afternoon, a man leaving a convenience store north of downtown was shot by someone who had just driven into the parking lot, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. Police were called to the Food Mart at 13th and Market at around 4:30 p.m.
Javier Carbajal, 25, of Wichita, was shot multiple times and was taken by a friend to a hospital, where he later died. Police said he was targeted.
Police described the shooter as a man in light-colored vehicle. They do not know if the shooter fired from inside the vehicle.
Earlier on Sunday, police were called to a shooting at a downtown hotel.
A man told police that he heard many shots fired before seeing several men run from a hotel room, Davidson said. That man then found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds lying between two buildings at the Hotel at WaterWalk, near Kellogg and Main, at around 2:30 a.m..
Davidson said police are looking for two men described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 140 to 160 pounds and wearing blue hoodies. He said the shooting was gang related.
The 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Davidson did not have an update on his condition Monday morning.
Police ask anyone with information on the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
On Saturday, a man was shot and killed while leaving a party at a southeast Wichita house, Davidson said.
Police were called to the house in the 1600 block of South Faulders, near Harry and Edgemoor, at around 1 a.m. A man was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Davidson said there was a party at the house and a disturbance erupted. The man was shot as he was leaving.
He was identified as Deontae Mitchell, 25, of Wichita.
A SWAT team was sent to the house because a man associated with the incident refused to come out of the home, Davidson said. That person eventually came out, but he was not the shooter, police said. Another man was arrested at the scene without incident.
Booking reports show that Douglas Carl Pete III, 23, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on $300,000 bond.
Pete and Mitchell knew each other, Davidson said.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
