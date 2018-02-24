Update: 25-year-old killed in shooting; man in custody, police said

Wichita police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree murder after a shooting in the 1600 block of South Faulders, near Harry and Edgemoor, police said.
The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man lying in the street. He died on the scene, Officer Paul Cruz said.
Investigators learned the two men had been at a gathering inside the house when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Both men were involved in the disturbance, but it wasn’t immediately known how many other people were inside the home, Cruz said.
Officers at one point were led to a home about four miles away on South Lulu, where the SWAT team was sent. However, the accused shooter was arrested in a different location, Cruz said.
Never miss a local story.
The investigation is ongoing.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments