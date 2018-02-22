Mom posts video of bruise on forehead of missing 5-year-old. Stepmom is in jail.

The mother of missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez has publicly posted a video of him on Facebook that she says shows a bruise over his eye.
On Wednesday morning, Jamie Orr posted the video, which shows her son with a lighted cake for his fifth birthday. Above his left eye is what appears to be bruising. His birthday was Dec. 3.
Orr posted this in comments under the video:
“I apologize, after viewing the video that I just posted on this post, I instantly remembered that day that I did get Lucas (late) on his birthday. Emily sent him to me In filthy clothes and...well you see the bruise on his four head. I do realize that may be too graphic for some people at this point. Therefore I apologize.”
Efforts to reach Orr by phone Thursday were unsuccessful.
Police announced Wednesday that they are now treating the investigation of Lucas’ disappearance as a criminal investigation and had arrested the boy’s stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, on suspicion of endangering two children – including Lucas.
She was booked into the jail on Wednesday afternoon and remained there Thursday morning. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Relatives have told The Eagle that Lucas said Glass was mean to him and had kicked him and dragged him across the floor and that they reported concerns that he was being abused to the Kansas child protection agency last spring. A letter to the relatives from the Kansas Department for Children and Families that was sent in May confirmed that the agency was investigating.
Since Glass reported Lucas missing from their rental home on South Edgemoor on Saturday evening, police have searched at least three parks in Wichita. At any one time, about 100 law enforcement personnel are working on the disappearance. The FBI is assisting.
Police say they don’t think Lucas was abducted.
Lucas lives with his father, Jonathan Hernandez, and stepmother, relatives have said. The family had lived at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Webb and recently moved to the home in the 600 block of South Edgemoor. Lucas attends Beech Elementary School.
