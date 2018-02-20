Police search third park for missing Wichita boy

The search for a missing 5-year-old boy from Wichita continues Tuesday morning.

About 100 officers have been assigned to try and find Lucas Hernandez, who was reported missing at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Edgemoor, Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday morning. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are helping.

Wichita police search Dr. Glen Dey Park on Monday afternoon for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. Lucas was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Members of the Wichita Mounted Patrol were also searching in the park. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

When officers arrived to the home Saturday, police said, the boy’s 26-year-old stepmother said he was last seen at about 3 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom before she showered and fell asleep.

Davidson asked for the public to help by sharing information about Lucas, including his “missing” poster, on Facebook. If anyone has information on Lucas or his whereabouts, police ask that they call the tip line at 316-383-4661. Davidson said police appreciate the community wanting to help search, but they have the adequate resources needed for grid searches.

He said any tip that’s received is fully investigated.

Police extended their search on Monday. Using officers on horseback, an ATV and a dozen officers on foot, they searched through Dr. Glen Dey Park, near 25th and Grove. Officers have also searched through Chisholm Creek Park and Harrison Park in southeast Wichita. Davidson didn’t have information on how long the searches lasted.

Investigators have also utilized drones to search for Lucas from above, Davidson said.

Davidson said again that he couldn’t provide any details about the investigation. No arrests have been made, and Davidson never alluded to any suspicion of a crime. He repeatedly said that police, assisted by the FBI, were being thorough. He added on Tuesday that Lucas’ family is cooperating with the investigation.

He also said the family has had contact with Wichita police in the past, but he wouldn’t go into details about the circumstances.

Police have said that they found no evidence of an abduction, which is why an Amber Alert was not activated.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team is assisting the Police Department.

Lucas was born Dec. 12, 2012, has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it.