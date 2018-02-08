UPDATE: Man charged in YMCA rape arrested again in another assault, police say

Caleb Gaston, the man charged with raping a 4-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA, is back in jail. He is now accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at the same location last month.
He was arrested just before 9 p.m. Wednesday outside his home in the 1400 block of East Cresthill in Derby on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to booking reports.
He was arrested last week in the 1200 block of South Topeka and later charged with rape in a reported sexual assault that happened on Jan. 29. Gaston was held in jail on a $100,000 bond until he was released on Tuesday.
Through a continuing investigation, police identified a second victim – the 3-year-old girl. That reported assault happened on Jan. 24, a police report says.
Officer Charley Davidson declined to say how police discovered the second victim, only citing the ongoing investigation. Police have no information on any other potential victims, he said.
The YMCA has said Gaston was an employee at the Downtown and East YMCAs, where he worked in the Kid Zones – an area within the Y where parents can leave their children while they exercise or take classes. It’s for children 6 weeks to 7 years old.
Gaston also worked at the Plymouth Learning Center, a church preschool at First and Clifton. His employment was “terminated on 10/9/17 due to one complaint of inappropriate touching,” according to a statement by Plymouth Congregational Church.
Greater Wichita YMCA’s CEO vowed on Wednesday to make whatever changes are necessary to ensure the safety of children.
“When something like this happens, we’re all heartbroken and yet redetermined to make sure that we continue to keep kids safe and that we help kids reach their full potential,” McMahon said of the 1,500 people who work for the Y. “That’s our mission. That’s not changing.”
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
