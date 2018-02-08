Gaston
UPDATE: Man charged in YMCA rape arrested again in another assault, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

February 08, 2018 07:37 AM

Caleb Gaston, the man charged with raping a 4-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA, is back in jail. He is now accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at the same location last month.

He was arrested just before 9 p.m. Wednesday outside his home in the 1400 block of East Cresthill in Derby on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to booking reports.

RELATED STORY: Preschool parents describe complaints, concerns about Y child-rape defendant

 

He was arrested last week in the 1200 block of South Topeka and later charged with rape in a reported sexual assault that happened on Jan. 29. Gaston was held in jail on a $100,000 bond until he was released on Tuesday.

Through a continuing investigation, police identified a second victim – the 3-year-old girl. That reported assault happened on Jan. 24, a police report says.

Officer Charley Davidson declined to say how police discovered the second victim, only citing the ongoing investigation. Police have no information on any other potential victims, he said.

The YMCA has said Gaston was an employee at the Downtown and East YMCAs, where he worked in the Kid Zones – an area within the Y where parents can leave their children while they exercise or take classes. It’s for children 6 weeks to 7 years old.

Ronn McMahon, the president and CEO of the Greater Wichita YMCA, sits down with two Wichita Eagle reporters and answers questions about an alleged rape that occurred in the downtown YMCA’s Kid Zone. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Gaston also worked at the Plymouth Learning Center, a church preschool at First and Clifton. His employment was “terminated on 10/9/17 due to one complaint of inappropriate touching,” according to a statement by Plymouth Congregational Church.

Greater Wichita YMCA’s CEO vowed on Wednesday to make whatever changes are necessary to ensure the safety of children.

“When something like this happens, we’re all heartbroken and yet redetermined to make sure that we continue to keep kids safe and that we help kids reach their full potential,” McMahon said of the 1,500 people who work for the Y. “That’s our mission. That’s not changing.”

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. Meta Viers/McClatchyCleveland Clinic

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

