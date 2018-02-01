Man accused of raping 4-year-old girl at downtown YMCA

A Wichita man has been charged with rape in connection with the reported sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl at the Downtown YMCA on Monday, authorities said.
Records show Caleb Gaston, 21, was arrested shortly after noon on Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Topeka on suspicion of rape of a victim under the age of 14. Wichita police were sent to a residence following the report of a possible sexual assault involving a 4-year-old at the YMCA at 402 N. Market, Officer Charley Davidson said in a prepared statement.
The Exploited and Missing Child Unit investigated the incident and Gaston was arrested. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Wednesday night, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The YMCA late Thursday confirmed Gaston was an employee at the Downtown Y. The YMCA learned on Thursday that he had been arrested and charged for raping a minor under the age of 14 at the downtown location, spokeswoman Shelly Conrady said in a prepared statement.
Never miss a local story.
“We are deeply shocked and concerned by this incident, and our prayers go out to those involved,” Conrady said. “The YMCA has launched an internal investigation into the situation and is cooperating fully with the Wichita Police Department on this matter.”
Because the investigation is ongoing, she said, the YMCA would not discuss specifics of the case.
“Safety is a top priority at the Y,” Conrady said. “While we have rigid hiring policies and procedures in place to prevent this type of incident from ever occurring, we will be reviewing our hiring and safety practices as a result of this incident.”
Gaston’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 15.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments