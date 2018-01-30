Kansas sheriff arrested again

Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple was arrested for the second time in little more than a month on Monday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed.
Whipple was arrested for allegedly contacting a person associated with his initial case, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in an e-mail Tuesday night. Whipple, 47, of Ness City, was arrested on Dec. 21 on suspicion of perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon and official misconduct.
Whipple violated his bond by allegedly contacting someone associated with his case, Underwood said. Following his arrest, he was taken to the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.
