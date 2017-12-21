Kansas county sheriff arrested after investigation into official misconduct

Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation after an investigation into official misconduct.
Whipple, 47, of Ness City, was arrested on suspicion of perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon and official misconduct. He was arrested at about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 21.
The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred over the past four years, according to a KBI statement. The KBI began investigating after a request by the Ness County attorney.
Whipple made his first court appearance in Rush County District Court shortly after his arrest.
Never miss a local story.
No other details have been released at this time.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments