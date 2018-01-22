Wichita police captain charged with battery in youth basketball court incident

Man who tried to rob wig shop shot

A man who was attempting to rob a Honie's Wig & Beauty Supply, near Harry and Hillside, was reportedly shot twice by the manager, Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said. The would-be robber walked into the store at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. He received gunshot wounds to his chin and shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)