    The Augusta Police Department is investigating an incident that involved a Wichita Police Department member at a youth basketball game.

Crime & Courts

Wichita police captain charged with battery in youth basketball court incident

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

January 22, 2018 10:24 AM

A Wichita police captain has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct over an incident on a basketball court in which the off-duty police commander allegedly shoved a 17-year-old girl refereeing a youth game.

The charges, both misdemeanors, identify the captain as Kevin Mears. He faces a first court appearance on both charges at 1 p.m. Feb. 13.

In a statement Monday, Augusta City Prosecutor Benjamin Winters said the case was investigated by the Augusta Department of Public Safety. The investigation “included numerous witness statements as well as video evidence,” the statement said.

Wichita police had confirmed that the man accused of pushing a teenage official at an Augusta youth basketball game on Jan. 13 is a Wichita police captain but wouldn’t provide his name. In an email Thursday morning, a Wichita Police Department spokesman, Officer Charley Davidson, said: “At this point, the incident is a personnel matter. By policy, the City does not release names of employees regarding personnel matters.”

The captain has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending a police investigation and internal review, a Wichita police spokesman said last week.

A man posted a video of the incident to Facebook.

The video shows a man confronting the teen referee and saying “Get out of my way” as he leaves the court with a player.

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

