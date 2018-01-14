More Videos

    The Augusta Police Department is investigating an incident that involved a Wichita Police Department member at a youth basketball game.

High School Sports

Wichita Police member involved in altercation with girl referee at youth game

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 14, 2018 09:11 AM

After a member of the Wichita Police Department allegedly confronted and shoved a teenage referee during a youth basketball game in Augusta on Saturday, the department is reviewing the incident.

Craig Carlson — who was not at the game — posted a video of the incident to Facebook.

“This happened today in Augusta Ks... this guy is a Wichita PD officer, who assaulted a 17yr old basketball official during a 5/6th grade game,” he posted. “This is exactly why there is a shortage of officials in sports. This is unacceptable and should be seen and shared.”

The video has received more than 7,000 views as of Sunday morning.

“The official that was pushed is my buddy’s daughter and being an official myself, I thought I should share this with all my friends,” Carlson said in a Facebook message.

The man can be seen confronting a girl referee and can be heard saying “Get out of my way” as he leaves the court with a player.

A parent — one who was at the game and asked to remain anonymous — said the man’s son was bumped in the game and may have re-injured himself, which is why the man went onto the court.

A woman commented on the video and said the referee is her niece.

“And sadly this kind of abuse on these teenage athletes who are reffing is becoming more frequent,” she said. “Absolutely ridiculous.”

Officer Paul Cruz with the Wichita Police Department confirmed that the man is a department member, but he did not confirm if the man is an officer.

“WPD will be reviewing the incident to determine if any department policies were violated,” Cruz said in a written statement. “WPD officials do not have all the facts surrounding the incident at this time and cannot provide any further comment.”

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said nobody was booked into jail as a result of the incident.

A spokesman with the Augusta Police Department said the department is investigating, but a statement will not be released until Tuesday.

Contributing: Stan Finger of The Eagle

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

    Derby came from behind in the second half to defeat Northwest and advance to the 6A state title game for the third straight year.

