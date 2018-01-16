Affidavit: Levy teacher fondled student with Down syndrome

A teacher at Levy Special Education Center inappropriately touched a student with Down Syndrome and had her touch him, according to a court document released Tuesday outlining the basis for criminal charges.
Tommy Tarrel Rains, 59, has been charged with sexual battery in connection with incidents that reportedly occurred between August 2014 and March 2016. The victim was 16 and 17 at the time of the incidents, an affidavit of probable cause released by the Sedgwick County District Court stated.
An investigation was launched last November after the student told her parents she likes her new teacher at Levy “because she doesn’t get touched,” the affidavit said. She told her parents Rains had taken her into the bathroom located in the classroom and told her to undress because he needed to see her sores.
She then told them Rains inappropriately touched her and had her touch him while he videotaped it, the affidavit said.
The student’s mother said her daughter has a skin condition that requires treatment and that Rains had called her in the past asking if he could help the student in the bathroom. She told him no, the court document said.
On another occasion, the student said, she had been touched by Rains while they were in his car getting chocolate milk.
Rains worked in elementary applied academics at the Levy Special Education Center, school records show. Wichita Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman has said Rains was a teacher who worked with small groups of students.
Rains’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
