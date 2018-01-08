Wichita special ed teacher charged with sexual battery of mentally deficient person

A Wichita Public Schools special education teacher is charged with sexual battery, but officials would not say if the alleged victim in the case was a student.
Tommy Tarrel Rains was arrested Jan. 2 on suspicion of two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a mentally deficient person, booking reports show.
Rains worked in elementary applied academics at the Levy Special Education Center, school records show. Wichita Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman said Rains was a teacher who worked with small groups of students.
A police report lists the Levy Special Education Center, 400 N. Woodchuck, as the location of the offense.
Although there are two charges of aggravated sexual battery, it is unknown if there are more than one victim or if the victim was a student at the school.
Sedgwick County District Attorney spokesman Dan Dillon said he could not confirm any information that is not in public documents, including information on the victim.
The victim was at least 16 years old, under state statute definitions for sexual battery.
A police report states a sexual battery happened between August 2015 and June 2016 but wasn’t reported until November 2017.
Rains is on paid administrative leave, Arensman said, adding that the school does not have to wait for a legal ruling before making an employment decision. She said the school is cooperating with police, and safety procedures have been reviewed as school continues.
Dillon said Rains is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 17.
