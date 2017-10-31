Death near Peck a homicide; authorities searching for suspect

The death of a 40-year-old woman found in a rural area near Peck has been classified as a homicide, and authorities are now searching for a Wichita man in connection with the case.
Tamsen R. Kayzer, 40, was found by a passerby shortly before 8 a.m. Monday near the train tracks in the 10800 block of South Meridian, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Deputies sent to the scene “noticed trauma” on her body, Sheriff Jeff Easter said in a prepared statement. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding Darnell D. Coleman, 40.
They also want to talk to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the railroad crossing between 11 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
Coleman is black male, 6-feet-1 and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Coleman’s location or information about suspicious activity in the 10800 block of South Meridian is being asked to call 911 or the investigations section of the sheriff’s office at 316-660-5300.
They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111 or send a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments