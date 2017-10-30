.
Body found near train tracks north of Peck

By Nichole Manna

October 30, 2017 1:29 PM

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has the 10800 block of South Meridian closed while they investigate a suspicious death.

Deputies were called just before 8 a.m. after a passerby found the body of a woman near the train tracks between West 111th and West 103rd, Lt. Lin Dehning said Monday afternoon. That’s north of Peck.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the woman’s death, he said.

No other information was immediately released.

