Crime & Courts

Original 911 caller of starved puppy facing animal cruelty charges

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 31, 2017 11:11 AM

The original 911 caller who reported finding a pit bull puppy of just “skin and bones” left to die in an alleyway is facing charges of misdemeanors of animal cruelty and making a false police report.

Investigators received multiple tips regarding who may have abused the pit bull puppy, but they ultimately discovered the original caller was actually the dog’s owner.

The original 911 caller will be appearing in court, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Aadya is now living with a foster family and is gaining her weight back.

The Wichita Police Department wants to remind pet owners who are in need of help that they can call the Kansas Human Society at 316-524-9196 or the department’s animal services division at 316-350-3360.

No other details were released at this time.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

    The Regional Forensic Science Center is a combination of a medical examiner's office and a crime laboratory. The center helps solve crimes not only in Sedgwick County but other Kansas communities. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what the center can do.

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes
Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up

View More Video