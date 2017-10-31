Original 911 caller of starved puppy facing animal cruelty charges

The original 911 caller who reported finding a pit bull puppy of just “skin and bones” left to die in an alleyway is facing charges of misdemeanors of animal cruelty and making a false police report.
Investigators received multiple tips regarding who may have abused the pit bull puppy, but they ultimately discovered the original caller was actually the dog’s owner.
The original 911 caller will be appearing in court, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
Aadya is now living with a foster family and is gaining her weight back.
The Wichita Police Department wants to remind pet owners who are in need of help that they can call the Kansas Human Society at 316-524-9196 or the department’s animal services division at 316-350-3360.
No other details were released at this time.
