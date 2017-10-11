Update: Malnourished dog recovering; police seek public’s help

A malnourished dog found abandoned in an alleyway is slowly recovering.
The pit bull puppy named Aadya was rescued after a resident in the 1800 block of North Arkansas saw someone drop the dog in an alley and leave in a 1990s-style blue van, Wichita police said.
She was nothing but “skin and bones,” Officer Charley Davidson said Wednesday.
But there’s hope for Aadya, who is estimated to be about a year old or younger.
Aadya was taken to an emergency vet and survived a surgery late Tuesday. The surgery removed a corn cob that became lodged in her bowels when she ate it about six days ago.
“The surgery was a big risk, but it was absolutely a necessity to do that surgery,” said Randi Carter, board member of the Wichita rescue Beauties and Beasts.
The veterinary clinic will monitor Aadya closely over the next five days. She remains in extremely critical condition. On Wednesday afternoon, she will be given a couple tablespoons of food to ease her into eating solids again.
“It’s a slow process when they’ve been emaciated for as long as she has,” Carter said.
It’s estimated that Aadya has gone about six months without proper food.
As for her temperament and behavior, Aadya is doing great.
“She seems to be a little shy, but she’s very sweet,” Carter said. “She’s allowed me to get completely in her bubble and has allowed me to kiss her and hug her. She’s very soft. The most I’ve seen her move is to get up to do a couple circles to lay back down. She couldn’t walk when we first got her.”
Carter said it’s absolutely unreasonable for Aadya to have been starved.
“There are food banks in Wichita that offer pet food,” she said. “If somebody reaches out to us, if they need help, we will do it. There are other rescues in town. No one would ever turn anybody down for pet food. You can always surrender a pet by reaching out to rescues. Everybody is usually pretty full, but we do our best to help. There are options ... This is somebody that didn’t look for help. We believe this was 100 percent intentional animal cruelty.”
Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church has a pet food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Friday of each month at 156 S. Kansas.
Police only have a description of the van and are looking for any other information. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or police at 316-350-3360.
