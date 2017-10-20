Malnourished dog found in alley now with foster family

After a malnourished pit bull of just “skin and bones” was left for dead in a Wichita alleyway, the puppy is beginning to recover with her new foster family.
The dog, named Aadya, was placed in her foster home with Mark Walker and Jeff Mosch on Saturday, Oct. 14, just one week after Aayda was found in extremely critical condition with a corn cob lodged in her bowels.
“We saw the news release on her and the original picture was just heartbreaking,” Walker said. “My partner/husband (Mosch) got an immediate heart for her ... and a few days later we were meeting her at the vet hospital. She was accepting anybody who was petting her, and I just fell in love with her immediately. She’s just a cute dog, a nice dog and friendly even after all she’s been through.”
Aadya is now receiving lots of cuddles, food and love with her new owners, but Walker and Mosch want to continue sharing Aadya’s journey to recovery through their Facebook group, “Aadya’s Journey.”
“There is so much in the news that is so negative, so it’s so exciting to be part of something positive that she has not experienced before,” Walker said. “I think she can’t believe someone loves her, pets her and will take care of her since she was boxed up and starved for what they think was 4-6 weeks.”
Walker said they hope her journey will create a greater awareness for Beauties and Beasts, the group who rescued Aadya and helped fund her emergency surgery.
“It’s a good feeling to help give her her life back since she almost died – she was on the brink of death when they found her,” Walker said.
Aadya is now also living with two other dogs who had previously been rescued – Kenya and Riley – and Walker said this is how they are “paying it forward” for their third dog who they had recently lost.
“She’s adjusting very, very well,” he said.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
