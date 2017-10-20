Man shoots girlfriend in chest after she stabs him in arm, police say

Wichita police say a 21-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of aggravated battery after shooting his girlfriend in the chest Thursday evening.
Officers were sent to Wichita Fire Department Station 15 at East Lincoln at around 6:30 p.m. after the man, who was stabbed in the arm, and the 27-year-old woman went to the station for help, Officer Charley Davidson said.
She was taken to the hospital in serious condition and he had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned an argument ensued between the couple at their apartment in the 900 block of South Rock Road when she stabbed him in the arm with a knife. He then grabbed a gun and shot her once in the chest, Davidson said.
Booking reports show that Kody W. Bacon was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of marijuana in the case.
The investigation is ongoing, Davidson said.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
