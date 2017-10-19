Shooting reported in southeast Wichita

Police are investigating an altercation in southeast Wichita that left one person shot and another stabbed.
The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of East Lincoln, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s at Lincoln and Rock Road.
The person who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the supervisor said. The person who was stabbed suffered minor injuries.
Police had the intersection of Lincoln and Rock Road closed off as they investigate the shooting.
