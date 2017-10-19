Crime & Courts

Shooting reported in southeast Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 19, 2017 8:51 PM

Police are investigating an altercation in southeast Wichita that left one person shot and another stabbed.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of East Lincoln, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s at Lincoln and Rock Road.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the supervisor said. The person who was stabbed suffered minor injuries.

Police had the intersection of Lincoln and Rock Road closed off as they investigate the shooting.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

    As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative—to recover children who are being trafficked. (Courtesy of the FBI)

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
City manager comments on alleged police cover-up 4:53

City manager comments on alleged police cover-up
Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:35

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up

View More Video