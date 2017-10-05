More Videos

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita

Pause
Gun-rights advocate confronts City Council member at rally 0:53

Gun-rights advocate confronts City Council member at rally

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 0:37

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game 1:43

K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Bling now open at Greenwich Place 0:35

Bling now open at Greenwich Place

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor 1:32

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor

  • Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor

    Family, patients and friends gathered outside Holistic Psychiatric Services Thursday to mourn Achutha Reddy, who was fatally stabbed Wednesday night outside his office. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle/Sept. 14, 2017)

Family, patients and friends gathered outside Holistic Psychiatric Services Thursday to mourn Achutha Reddy, who was fatally stabbed Wednesday night outside his office. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle/Sept. 14, 2017) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
Family, patients and friends gathered outside Holistic Psychiatric Services Thursday to mourn Achutha Reddy, who was fatally stabbed Wednesday night outside his office. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle/Sept. 14, 2017) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Affidavit: Slain doctor stabbed 165 times, possibly run over

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

October 05, 2017 4:23 PM

Wichita psychiatrist Achutha Reddy was stabbed more than 160 times and possibly run over by a car when he was killed outside his clinic last month, according to an affidavit.

Reddy was killed on Sept. 13 near his clinic, Holistic Psychiatric Services, at Central and Edgemoor. Umar Rashid Dutt, who was a patient of Reddy’s, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder that night.

A therapist at the clinic said they saw Dutt in the front lobby that evening around 5:45 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday. Reddy told her that Dutt was not scheduled for an appointment. About 10 minutes later, Dutt was seen outside the clinic standing behind Reddy’s vehicle.

Another clinic employee saw Dutt arriving at the clinic using his cell phone, possibly texting. Then, around 7:05 p.m., that employee heard Reddy calling for help inside his office.

The employee saw Dutt stabbing Reddy multiple times. She separated the two and Reddy ran outside the back of the clinic with Dutt following him.

Wichita police and Sedgwick County emergency responders found Reddy outside the clinic on the ground stabbed and possibly run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead by EMS.

More Videos

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita

Pause
Gun-rights advocate confronts City Council member at rally 0:53

Gun-rights advocate confronts City Council member at rally

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 0:37

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game 1:43

K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Bling now open at Greenwich Place 0:35

Bling now open at Greenwich Place

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor 1:32

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor

  • Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

    Wichita Police Department talks about the death of Achutha Reddy, 57. (Nichole Manna/Wichita Eagle/Sept. 14, 2017)

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Wichita Police Department talks about the death of Achutha Reddy, 57. (Nichole Manna/Wichita Eagle/Sept. 14, 2017)

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

About twenty minutes later, a security guard at the Wichita Country Club saw a man covered in blood sitting in a gold Toyota Camry. There was blood on the driver side door and the driver had “khaki shorts on that were saturated in blood,” according to the affidavit. The guard called 911.

Dutt was taken to the hospital for possible injuries and into police custody. The Toyota Camry is registered to Dutt’s father.

A crime scene investigator found a folding pocket knife and button up shirt with blood on it in the car. A detective saw what appeared to be blood in the Camry’s tire tread.

A Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Reddy noted there were “165 sharp force trauma injuries” on the body.

Dutt’s bond was set at $1 million.

Kurt Kerns, Dutt’s defense attorney, said an affidavit like the one released Thursday “tends to color the case of the favor of the government and tends to lessen the presumption of innocence.”

“I think more and more evidence will be coming to light as this case progresses,” Kerns said. “Everybody is entitled to be presumed innocent.”

More Videos

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita

Pause
Gun-rights advocate confronts City Council member at rally 0:53

Gun-rights advocate confronts City Council member at rally

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:51

Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:38

Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 0:37

D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game 1:43

K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Bling now open at Greenwich Place 0:35

Bling now open at Greenwich Place

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor 1:32

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor

  • Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita

    A doctor was stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, police said. A suspect is in custody. Video by Stan Finger

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita

A doctor was stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, police said. A suspect is in custody. Video by Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man shot in east Wichita

View More Video