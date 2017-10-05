Affidavit: Slain doctor stabbed 165 times, possibly run over

Wichita psychiatrist Achutha Reddy was stabbed more than 160 times and possibly run over by a car when he was killed outside his clinic last month, according to an affidavit.

Reddy was killed on Sept. 13 near his clinic, Holistic Psychiatric Services, at Central and Edgemoor. Umar Rashid Dutt, who was a patient of Reddy’s, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder that night.

A therapist at the clinic said they saw Dutt in the front lobby that evening around 5:45 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday. Reddy told her that Dutt was not scheduled for an appointment. About 10 minutes later, Dutt was seen outside the clinic standing behind Reddy’s vehicle.

Another clinic employee saw Dutt arriving at the clinic using his cell phone, possibly texting. Then, around 7:05 p.m., that employee heard Reddy calling for help inside his office.

The employee saw Dutt stabbing Reddy multiple times. She separated the two and Reddy ran outside the back of the clinic with Dutt following him.

Wichita police and Sedgwick County emergency responders found Reddy outside the clinic on the ground stabbed and possibly run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead by EMS.

More Videos 0:43 Man shot in east Wichita Pause 0:53 Gun-rights advocate confronts City Council member at rally 0:51 Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:37 D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 1:43 K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 0:35 Bling now open at Greenwich Place 1:32 Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor Wichita Police Department talks about the death of Achutha Reddy, 57. (Nichole Manna/Wichita Eagle/Sept. 14, 2017) Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor Wichita Police Department talks about the death of Achutha Reddy, 57. (Nichole Manna/Wichita Eagle/Sept. 14, 2017) nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

About twenty minutes later, a security guard at the Wichita Country Club saw a man covered in blood sitting in a gold Toyota Camry. There was blood on the driver side door and the driver had “khaki shorts on that were saturated in blood,” according to the affidavit. The guard called 911.

Dutt was taken to the hospital for possible injuries and into police custody. The Toyota Camry is registered to Dutt’s father.

A crime scene investigator found a folding pocket knife and button up shirt with blood on it in the car. A detective saw what appeared to be blood in the Camry’s tire tread.

A Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Reddy noted there were “165 sharp force trauma injuries” on the body.

Dutt’s bond was set at $1 million.

Kurt Kerns, Dutt’s defense attorney, said an affidavit like the one released Thursday “tends to color the case of the favor of the government and tends to lessen the presumption of innocence.”

“I think more and more evidence will be coming to light as this case progresses,” Kerns said. “Everybody is entitled to be presumed innocent.”