Slain doctor was compassionate, loved everyone he met, co-worker says

The Wichita doctor who was fatally stabbed Wednesday night was Achutha Reddy, of Holistic Psychiatric Services.

Reddy graduated from medical school in Osmania, India in 1986. He did an internship at St. Louis University in 1994 and his residency at the Kansas University School of Medicine-Wichita in 1998. He’s practiced in Wichita for more than two decades and started with Comcare before opening his own practice in 2003.

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

“The Medical Society is heartbroken over the loss of Dr. Reddy,” Denis Knight, president of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County said in a statement. “He had been a member of MSSC since 2000, and his wife, Dr. Beena Reddy, is also a member. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her. Dr. Reddy’s death is a tragic loss to our community.”

A 21-year-old client of Reddy’s is accused of stabbing him multiple times in the alley behind Reddy’s office Wednesday evening, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Umar Rashid Dutt of Wichita was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Wednesday night near the Wichita Country Club, according to a Sedgwick County Jail booking report. Police haven’t yet named the suspect, but confirmed Thursday that a 21-year-old man was arrested at the club in connection with the case.

Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said the club has nothing to do with the homicide. Neither man lived in that area and police aren’t sure why the 21-year-old man drove there. However, about 20 minutes after police were called about the stabbing, a security guard at the club saw a man covered in blood sitting in a car and called 911, Ojile said.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at 625 N. Carriage Parkway, near Central and Edgemoor.

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita

The 21-year-old was seen going into the business for a short time before he left. He later came back with Reddy, 57, and they both went into an office, Ojile said.

The officer manager told police she heard a disturbance and walked in on the doctor being assaulted, Ojile said. She intervened and Reddy was able to get away, but the 21-year-old man chased him to an alley behind the office, where Reddy was stabbed numerous times, Ojile said.

Police wouldn’t say how many times Reddy had been stabbed. It’s not known how long the 21-year-old had been a client of Reddy’s or why he allegedly stabbed the doctor.

Dutt’s bond was set to $1 million Thursday afternoon.

Patients and friends of Reddy’s started identifying him on social media early Thursday morning. One man said Reddy helped get his life back on track.

Arun Kaithi, a psychiatrist in Louisville, Kentucky, said he was always impressed by Reddy’s approach to medicine.

“He used to talk to me about how psychiatry is not just about treating patients, it’s about the mind, body and soul,” he said.

Brenda Trammel, a licensed clinical psychotherapist at Holistic Psychiatric Services, said she has received several calls from area doctors asking if there’s any way they can help. The office will remain closed until at least Monday, she said.

“Dr. Reddy was an amazing, compassionate man that was kind and loving to anyone he met,” she said in a statement. “He had a gift of knowing what each and everyone of us needed and gave it freely. He would often tell me you have to have freedom to live life to the fullest and this is how he lived his life.”

She said Reddy thought of himself as the office’s father and it was his job to guide them to do well in their lives.

“He expected the best from all of us and we gave it to him with the same abandon he gave to us,” she said. “The senselessness of this action bears heavy on all of our souls but knowing him we have to believe in his principles and he would tell us this was his destiny, do not be tearful for me, I will always be there with you.”