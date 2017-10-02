Baxter Springs officers recovering after being set on fire

Three Baxter Springs officers who were set on fire early Saturday are recovering, according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.
Jimmy Hamilton was the first officer inside 65-year-old Sharon Horn’s home, at 1007 West 11th in Baxter Springs. Hamilton was sent there just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.
When he arrived, a man inside the home threw fuel on him, Horn and another officer, catching them on fire, Groves said.
Horn later died.
Hamilton is at a Springfield, Mo., hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Groves said Monday.
“It will be a long process,” the sheriff said. “When I spoke with him yesterday, he was in good spirits.”
A third officer was injured when he tried extinguishing the fires.
Officers Justin Butler and Darryl Nadeau were treated and released from a Joplin, Mo., hospital. They remain off work until medically cleared, Groves said.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was also taken to a hospital with injuries. He remained hospitalized, Groves said.
Horn and the man knew each other, but their relationship hasn’t been publicly established.
The incident is being investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.
