Baxter Springs officers, woman set on fire by man, authorities say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 30, 2017 1:34 PM

Three Baxter Springs Police officers and a woman were injured after a man set them on fire early Saturday, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were sent to 1007 West 11th in Baxter Springs for a domestic disturbance just before 1:30 a.m.

As officers arrived, a news release said a man threw fuel on a woman and two officers, catching them on fire. A third officer was injured when he tried extinguishing the flames.

The woman, one officer and the man were taken to Springfield Missouri Hospital. Two other Baxter Springs officers are being treated at a hospital in Joplin.

The incident is being investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

