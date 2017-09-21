More Videos

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name

Pause
A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

The Gorilla and Bird share advice 2:41

The Gorilla and Bird share advice

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 0:53

Miri's Minis to open in College Hill

K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 3:05

K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 1:08

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit

Week 3: Player of the Year watch list 4:01

Week 3: Player of the Year watch list

Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary 1:40

Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

  • Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

    Ricky Wirths, the man arrested in Tuesday's shooting of a tax agent, was charged with attempted first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Ricky Wirths, the man arrested in Tuesday's shooting of a tax agent, was charged with attempted first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
Ricky Wirths, the man arrested in Tuesday's shooting of a tax agent, was charged with attempted first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Wirths charged with attempted first-degree murder in tax office shooting

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

September 21, 2017 4:05 PM

Ricky Wirths, the Wichita man jailed in Tuesday’s shooting of a state tax agent, was charged with attempted first-degree murder Thursday.

Judge Jeff Goering raised Wirths’ bond to $500,000; his bond had been $250,000.

The criminal complaint spelling out the charge says that Wirths fired a .45-caliber handgun.

When Goering asked Wirths whether he had any questions about the charge he faces, he answered, “No, sir.”

Police said a suspect went on Tuesday afternoon to the state tax office in the Twin Lakes shopping center near 21st and Amidon and shot Department of Revenue employee Cortney Holloway multiple times. Holloway was in serious condition Wednesday afternoon; an update on his condition wasn’t available Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities had gone to Wirths’ address to seize assets as part of tax warrant investigation.

Wirths, 51, owes almost $400,000 in taxes, the state said.

On a financial affidavit used in seeking a court appointed attorney, Wirths wrote that he works in construction and that his average monthly gross pay is $1,200. He said his total monthly bills are $2,150, including $1,350 for rent. He said he doesn’t own any vehicles, home, land or other property and has no money in savings or checking accounts.

His preliminary hearing is initially set for Oct. 5.

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

View More Video