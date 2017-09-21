Wirths charged with attempted first-degree murder in tax office shooting

Ricky Wirths, the Wichita man jailed in Tuesday’s shooting of a state tax agent, was charged with attempted first-degree murder Thursday.

Judge Jeff Goering raised Wirths’ bond to $500,000; his bond had been $250,000.

The criminal complaint spelling out the charge says that Wirths fired a .45-caliber handgun.

When Goering asked Wirths whether he had any questions about the charge he faces, he answered, “No, sir.”

Police said a suspect went on Tuesday afternoon to the state tax office in the Twin Lakes shopping center near 21st and Amidon and shot Department of Revenue employee Cortney Holloway multiple times. Holloway was in serious condition Wednesday afternoon; an update on his condition wasn’t available Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities had gone to Wirths’ address to seize assets as part of tax warrant investigation.

Wirths, 51, owes almost $400,000 in taxes, the state said.

On a financial affidavit used in seeking a court appointed attorney, Wirths wrote that he works in construction and that his average monthly gross pay is $1,200. He said his total monthly bills are $2,150, including $1,350 for rent. He said he doesn’t own any vehicles, home, land or other property and has no money in savings or checking accounts.

His preliminary hearing is initially set for Oct. 5.