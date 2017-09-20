Tax agent shot Tuesday remains in serious condition

Kansas Department of Revenue tax agent Cortney Holloway, who was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon, remains in serious condition Wednesday morning.

Holloway was taken to the hospital just before 3 p.m. after being shot multiple times while working.

The shooting took place at around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday inside the taxation side of the state office building at 21st and Amidon, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. Holloway, 35, was involved in an investigation into the suspect, Davidson said. The investigation involved Department of Revenue and deputies from the Sedgwick County sheriff’s Civil Section going to a residence near 35th Street North and Arkansas, he said.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Ricky Todd Wirths, 51, was booked into jail shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

A tax warrant issued by the Kansas Department of Revenue on June 1 indicates Wirths owes nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes. Dave Hiegel, who has known Wirth for more than two decades, said Wirths did dirt work with his father, installed windows for a few years and most recently had done parking lot and pavement sealing.

The state will offer counseling to employees in the office.

The Twin Lakes tax office where the shooting took place will be closed the rest of the week. The driver’s license office adjacent to it will be closed Wednesday, but will reopen Thursday.