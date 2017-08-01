Officials continue crackdown on illegal gambling machines in Wichita

Area law enforcement agencies are cracking down on illegal gambling machines.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Tuesday that two gambling-related arrests have been made following the issuance of more than a dozen search warrants at various businesses in the city last week.
Ramsay said that 284 illegal gambling machines were seized during the raids. The crackdown is a joint initiative of the police department, Sedgwick County officials and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.
“Crime is location-based,” said Ramsay during a news conference at City Hall. “We see a lot of crime around these locations. Often times, there is an attractive nuisance that brings crime into an area. For example, hundreds of crimes were reported in the immediate area of these establishments in the last year.”
Police didn’t name the businesses that were raided on Thursday, but, according to police records and a Sedgwick County Jail booking report, separate felony commercial gambling arrests were made that day in the 1200 block of West Pawnee and the 2900 block of East Harry.
District Attorney Marc Bennett said the devices are usually old machines from casinos that are sold on the secondary market.
“These (gambling machines) are going to continue to be shut down,” said District Attorney Marc Bennett. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in the county or the city. In this jurisdiction, and frankly across the state, these machines are illegal. The message should be clear – don’t put these in your businesses.”
In May, police raided two south Wichita businesses and seized about 80 illegal gambling machines. In the past year, Ramsay said, about 500 such machines have been confiscated.
Most of the machines, Bennett said, have been removed from bars, smoke shops and other convenience-type stores.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
