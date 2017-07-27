Illegal gambling machines seized around Wichita

Several illegal gambling machines were seized during a citywide search Thursday by law enforcement officers and state officials, authorities said.
Ten search warrants were executed across Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson said in a prepared statement. The Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission and the district attorney’s office are involved in the investigation.
More information about the investigation will be released next week, Davidson said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
