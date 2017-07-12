Man booked on suspicion of murder in June shootout

A Wichita man was arrested Tuesday and booked on a murder charge in relation to a shooting near 13th and Oliver in June, according to police and a Sedgwick County Jail booking report.
Keandre D. Summers was booked into jail just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of charges of first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to jail records.
Just before 7:30 p.m. on June 17, Wichita police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the 3900 block of East 13th Street. Officers found a 25-year-old man, later identified as Erick Vazquez, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Vazquez was pronounced dead shortly after medical personnel arrived to the scene. Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson confirmed Wednesday that Summers turned himself in.
During a news briefing on June 19, police said the victim was likely not the intended target of the gunfire.
