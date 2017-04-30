Two arrested following stabbing of 86-year-old Wichita man

Police on Saturday arrested two people following an apparent homicide Friday in northeast Wichita.
Boe Wayne Adams and Yvonne Mosqueda were arrested Saturday on suspicion of one count each of first-degree murder, according to arrest records. Both were also booked on suspicion of robbery charges while Adams faces four other possible charges.
Otto Meyer, 86, was found stabbed to death Friday in his home near Murdock and Hillside.
An acquaintance found Meyer dead his home in the 800 block of North Chautauqua at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and called 911.
Meyer was stabbed multiple times, said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department. Police on Saturday located a stolen pickup truck related to the case.
Two individuals have been detained for questioning. No one outstanding at this time. https://t.co/gHdDpg1xgd— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) April 30, 2017
