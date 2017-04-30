Crime & Courts

April 30, 2017 8:13 AM

Two arrested following stabbing of 86-year-old Wichita man

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Police on Saturday arrested two people following an apparent homicide Friday in northeast Wichita.

Boe Wayne Adams and Yvonne Mosqueda were arrested Saturday on suspicion of one count each of first-degree murder, according to arrest records. Both were also booked on suspicion of robbery charges while Adams faces four other possible charges.

Otto Meyer, 86, was found stabbed to death Friday in his home near Murdock and Hillside.

An acquaintance found Meyer dead his home in the 800 block of North Chautauqua at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and called 911.

Meyer was stabbed multiple times, said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department. Police on Saturday located a stolen pickup truck related to the case.

Check back to Kansas.com as more becomes available on this story.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man shot at QuikTrip

Man shot at QuikTrip 1:33

Man shot at QuikTrip
Worker stays calm as robber shoves gun in his face 1:28

Worker stays calm as robber shoves gun in his face
Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 1:34

Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos