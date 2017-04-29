86-year-old stabbed to death; police looking for victim’s truck

An 86-year-old man has been found stabbed to death in his home and investigators are seeking a pickup believed to have been stolen from the house after the slaying, a Wichita Police official reported Saturday morning.
At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, police found the victim dead in his home in the 800 block of North Chautaqua. He had been stabbed multiple times, according to police spokeswoman Nichelle Woodrow.
Police think the crime was not a random act, but are not releasing further information on the suspected motive, Woodrow said.
Detectives worked through the night on the case and are now asking the public to keep an eye out for the victim's pickup.
The pickup is a 1989 Chevrolet with an extended cab and long bed. The color scheme is two-tone, maroon on top and silver on the bottom. The license plate that was on the pickup when it was taken is 320 JWN.
Anyone spotting the truck is asked to call 911.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
