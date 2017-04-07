Two men arrested in double shooting near Valley Center

Two men have been arrested in a case involving a home invasion, robbery and double shooting last weekend near Valley Center, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Vincent L. Ransom, 35, of Wichita, was arrested Friday in Wichita by sheriff’s detectives, the office said Friday night in a news release.
Shawn M. Darnell, 37, of Winfield, was arrested Thursday night after a standoff at an apartment complex in Winfield, sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said. Both suspects have now been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.
Allen F. Stowe, 52, and Nikki Stowe, 51, were hospitalized after they were shot during what authorities called a home invasion at about 9 a.m. April 1 in the 9500 block of North Oliver. The home is in a rural part of the county, east of Valley Center.
Detectives will present the case to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges in the near future, the release said.
Dehning said there are no outstanding suspects in the case.
