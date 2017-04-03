Suspects in home invasion shooting still at large

A Valley Center couple remained hospitalized Monday morning after a weekend home invasion, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said in an e-mail Monday afternoon that Allen F. Stowe, 52, and Nikki Stowe, 51, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a home invasion and shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the 9500 block of North Oliver, which is east of Valley Center in a rural part of the county.
Dehning said that two men suspected in the case – both of whom should be considered armed and dangerous – were believed to be driving a white or gray sedan remained at large as of early Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning and drew law enforcement officers from four different agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Bel Aire and Valley Center police departments.
A search plane was also used Saturday and Sedgwick County Animal Control officials removed a pit bull from the property.
Allen Stowe was one of two people arrested in May 2016 in connection with an identity theft and indoor marijuana growing operation in the 9500 block of North Oliver.
Dehning said that anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 316-660-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
