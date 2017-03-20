Father arrested in death of his son, whose body was found in alley

Police arrested the father of a 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in an alley in north Wichita on Sunday night.
Glen A. Farrow, 41, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to police records.
Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said an argument in the front yard of the Farrows’ home preceded the shooting. Glen Farrow, he said, pulled a gun, fired at his son and then went back inside.
The teen ran away, he said, and collapsed in an alleyway. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his torso. A friend of the teen’s was with him when police arrived and told officers his father was responsible, Ojile said.
The shooting happened in the 2400 block of North Minnesota shortly after 9 p.m. The teen died at the hospital.
Ojile said Monday police were still trying to determine what the argument was over.
