4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama Pause

0:39 Fatal shooting on East Harry

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

0:36 Fatal shooting near Kellogg, Meridian

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title